The Kaitāia Girl Guides, Brownies and Pippins who collected seven bags of rubbish from around the Te Ahu carpark and walkway for Keep New Zealand Beautiful clean-up week, under the leadership of Dawn Pearce.

The Far North takes care of its environment seriously and makes a real effort to Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

Kaitāia was named the Best Small Town in the country in the 2021 Keep New Zealand Beautiful awards, while Awanui was a finalist in the Best Tiny Town category in the awards this year. Awanui’s flash new toilet block was also a finalist in the Best Loo category.

But it’s not just Far North towns doing their bit, so are our citizens.

A group of Kaitāia Girl Guides, Brownies and Pippins did their bit for Keep New Zealand Beautiful clean-up week.

The Girl Guides, Brownies and Pippins meet on Tuesday afternoon from 3.30pm to 5pm at the Kaitāia Children’s Complex. Although small in numbers at the moment, they are taught under the leadership of Dawn Pearce to be proud of their community.

Each year they participate in a litter clean-up and this year the tidy Kiwis collected seven bags of rubbish from around the edges of the Te Ahu Centre carpark and the nearby walkway.

The rubbish they collected — and prevented getting into the waterways and further affecting the environment — was mainly non-recyclable items and food wrappers.



