Kāitaia author Marie Ireland hopes to have her latest novel turned into a movie.

Kāitaia author Marie Ireland hopes to have her latest novel turned into a movie.

Kāitaia author Marie Ireland has just had her latest fantasy fiction novel released and hopes to turn it into a movie.

Ireland released Max MacNeil & The Secrets of The Amulet on November 28, with the book suitable for people aged 9-plus, and so far it has had 21 five-star reviews online with 19 of them from adults.

Ireland was born in New Zealand and raised in the Far North, growing up on a dairy farm.

She was taught by her talented father, who was a carpenter by trade, in farm work and basic carpentry. He died away in June.

Max MacNeil & The Secrets of The Amulet, the latest book by Kāitaia fantasy author Marie Ireland.

Ireland said she used her imagination, trust, belief, and determination to inspire others to dream of whatever they wished to achieve without limiting oneself.

She had taught herself to do all her own digital imagery, creating her characters and video work, so nothing got in the way of what she wanted to create.

She said in 2007, she woke with a premonition of a fantasy family movie starring a young boy and she began writing his story.

Ireland attempted to rebuild her life and began teaching herself many creative skills to support this purpose. It took her years to complete the novel.

However, since then, with the insight and integration she had aligned with, in 2012 she wrote and self-published a non-fiction book titled Reclaim Your Subconscious Mind.

Her focus now is on writing the screenplay, and her Max MacNeil Book Series.

Ireland hopes her humble story of overcoming obstacles inspires others to not give up on their sole purpose no matter what life may look like and how long the process takes.

For more information go to www.marieireland.com.







