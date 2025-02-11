In 2024, Kaipara District Council (KDC) became the only council to can its existing Māori ward after August 1 Government legislation changes.
These allowed for councils to abolish their Māori ward ahead of the October 2025 local body elections, without needing to poll voters. Councils that chose to keep their Māori wards were required to hold binding polls on whether they wanted the electoral areas in the future.
Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson said the High Court had ruled KDC could apply for up to $24,000 in costs, and his council was seeking the maximum of this amount.
Far North District Council (FNDC) will have to poll its voters on the future of its Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward (four councillors), Whangārei District Council (WDC) will have to poll its voters on the future of its Whangārei District Māori Ward (two councillors) and Northland Regional Council (NRC) about its Te Raki Māori Constituency (two councillors).
That number will drop to eight after Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward ceases at the local elections in October, just three years after it was brought in. The number of KDC politicians will drop from 10 to nine, and the number of wards from four to three.
Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward voters will be spread across the three general wards in October with almost 18,500 voters having the opportunity to have their say.
Thirty-two Northlanders contested these electoral areas' nine seats for the October 2022 local elections.
Riwaka said Māori wards were important as they worked towards providing a more fair representation for Māori in local government, which would not happen without their presence.
Speaking about the last election, LGNZ said Māori wards were one way for councils to honour the principle of a partnership committed to in Te Tiriti o Waitangi because they guarantee that Māori will be represented at council.
