Kaikohe pastor Mike Shaw (right) is disappointed the liquor licence of a local bottle store was recently renewed. Photo / Jenny Ling

A Northland community leader is “disappointed” a liquor store in Kaikohe can continue to sell alcohol despite being 10m away from a children’s playground and alcohol-free park.

Kaikohe pastor Mike Shaw lodged an objection over the renewal of The Shed’s liquor licence, which went before a Far North District Licensing Committee hearing on February 12.

The committee’s decision was to allow the renewal of the off-licence for another three years, but with “heightened responsibilities and discretionary conditions” because of the environment it operates in.

Shaw has previously said the park used to be a place where families could relax, but they now avoid it as some locals “think it’s their garden bar”.

He started a petition to try to get the liquor store on Marino Court located next to the children’s playgrounds, a library and public toilets, moved.

He presented the petition with around 200 signatures to the committee hearing.

The District Licensing Committee decision, published on February 19, also referenced Far North District Council manager Nicola Smith, who is responsible for the nearby Kaikohe Public Library.

Smith said throughout 2023 she and her staff “regularly saw incidents on the park lawn with people drinking, yelling and fighting”.

The counsel for the applicant Jarnail Singh, who has owned and operated The Shed for 13 years, said the store had been operating compliantly.

The decision ruled there was “insufficient direct evidence that this store is the author of the all the incidents that have been occurring in the park.”

“Similarly, we have no power to require the store to relocate elsewhere but it is something Mr Singh might want to consider going forward if alternative tenancies become available.”

Shaw said he was “disappointed” the licence had been renewed.

“I’m disappointed the police and council didn’t oppose the renewal when there’s clear evidence the store contributes to alcohol harm in our community.”

While Shaw said he was encouraged by the licence restrictions, “it doesn’t deal with the problem of the location”, which was 10m from the children’s playground.

He is considering appealing the decision and plans to meet with Singh to seek solutions.

Singh said he was “very pleased” the licence had been renewed.

“It is the right decision,” he said.

Singh said he was happy to comply with the mandatory and discretionary conditions which include no advertising of RTD products on the outside of the shop, and no single sales of shots, ciders, RTDs or mainstream beers under 600ml and under $6 per unit.

The shop must also sell “a reasonable range of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages”.

Singh said his store was not contributing to problem drinking in the park.

“They can buy from anywhere else,” including supermarkets in the area, he said.

The council’s Alcohol Control Bylaw is enforced by the police.

