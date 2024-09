Well involved house fire on Mangakahia Rd in Kaikohe.

Crews have battled a house fire in the Far North overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said it received multiple calls to a house well involved in fire on Mangakahia Rd in Kaikohe about 9.11pm.

“Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-storey residential dwelling well-involved in fire. The building was 9x14m in size.

“A total of three fire appliances attended the scene.”