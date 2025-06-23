Security footage allegedly showed this vehicle at Kaihu's G.A.S. service station during each of the two times fuel was stolen overnight this month. Photos / Supplied
Nearly 2000 litres of petrol have allegedly been stolen in two separate raids this month on a Northland service station’s underground storage tank.
Mani Kaur and her husband, Sukhi Singh, who operate the G.A.S Kaihu station on State Highway 12, 29km northwest of Dargaville, say they’re devastated by thethefts and frustrated by the lack of immediate police action during the second incident.
They are calling for a stronger police response and greater government support for rural businesses.
Police have acknowledged the incidents are being investigated but were unable to respond to the Northern Advocate’s inquiries by edition time.
The couple, who live on site with their three young children, only discovered the first theft, which had been carefully concealed, when they began work on the morning of June 6.
Security footage showed a Toyota Surf 4WD vehicle - with distinctive stickers on the rear window- arriving at the station between 2.30am and 3.30am.
Two occupants, with their faces covered, could be seen using a pump device in the passenger seat to extract about 1000 litres of petrol from the station’s underground storage tank into a makeshift container in the rear.
The same vehicle returned on June 16. This time, the family’s dog woke them during the theft.
“Rural service stations deserve the same protection and support as any urban business,” she said.
She believes other service stations are being similarly targeted, but claims officials want the problem kept quiet — an approach she says is unfair to those operators already affected.
Police urge anyone with information to contact them directly.
