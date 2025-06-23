Security footage showed a Toyota Surf 4WD vehicle - with distinctive stickers on the rear window- arriving at the station between 2.30am and 3.30am.

Security footage of a vehicle involved shows distinctive stickers on the rear windscreen. The vehicle's registration plate was listed as stolen.

Two occupants, with their faces covered, could be seen using a pump device in the passenger seat to extract about 1000 litres of petrol from the station’s underground storage tank into a makeshift container in the rear.

The same vehicle returned on June 16. This time, the family’s dog woke them during the theft.

Kaur and Singh called police but were told no officers were available.

The couple decided to confront the intruders themselves.

Kaur claimed to have been dragged by her hair toward the vehicle during the altercation, the alleged thieves exiting when Singh smashed their vehicle’s rear window.

But it was a messy getaway as the occupants had to hack off the transfer hose, which had become stuck.

“These were very dangerous incidents,” Kaur said.

G.A.S Kaihu service station owner Sukhi Singh (pictured) and wife Mani Kaur have had their fair share of challenges in the last five years. During 2023 an electrical fault sparked a fire that completely razed the building. Photo/NZME

She described the pump set-up used as “ingeniously crafted”.

“These were clearly people who, if they used their brains the right way, could make the country proud,” Kaur said.

She estimated the value of the stolen fuel was at least $5000. It left the station in short supply for its customers.

The lack of police response during the second incident was heart-breaking, Kaur said.

“Had police come, they might have tracked the vehicle. Instead, a neighbour had to come and support us through the night.”

The couple, who have operated the station since 2020, have faced repeated challenges.

In 2023, the premise was destroyed by a fire caused by an electrical fault. Prior to that, it had been repeatedly targeted by ram raiders.

With insurance premiums and excess costs now prohibitively high, the couple question whether they can continue.

While they’re feeling at breaking point, Kaur said they’re not ready to give up.

Since the latest incidents, neighbours have rallied around the family, offering support and urging them to stay.

Kaur is calling on the Government and police to recognise the vital role rural businesses play.

“Rural service stations deserve the same protection and support as any urban business,” she said.

She believes other service stations are being similarly targeted, but claims officials want the problem kept quiet — an approach she says is unfair to those operators already affected.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them directly.

