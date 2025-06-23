Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kaihu service station hit by petrol thefts, owners demand police action

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Security footage allegedly showed this vehicle at Kaihu's G.A.S. service station during each of the two times fuel was stolen overnight this month. Photos / Supplied

Security footage allegedly showed this vehicle at Kaihu's G.A.S. service station during each of the two times fuel was stolen overnight this month. Photos / Supplied

Nearly 2000 litres of petrol have allegedly been stolen in two separate raids this month on a Northland service station’s underground storage tank.

Mani Kaur and her husband, Sukhi Singh, who operate the G.A.S Kaihu station on State Highway 12, 29km northwest of Dargaville, say they’re devastated by the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate