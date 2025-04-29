A hapless attempt to steal the tractor from Kings Avocado Orchard, in the Far North failed, so the thieves stole the battery.

Hermosilla said ‘karma is a b****’ and it might come back to haunt anyone who buys the stolen diesel.

‘‘We have a 1000-litre tank on a trailer that we use to spray herbicides and other chemicals (on the orchard). But the thieves just emptied out as much of the chemicals from the tanker as they could, then filled it up with the diesel and drove off with it, ‘’ she said.

‘‘So, anybody who buys that diesel is likely to have karma come and bite them as the contaminated fuel could hurt their vehicles. Hopefully, it does, and they will learn a lesson. ‘’

Hermosilla said three men broke into the yard about 1.30am on Friday, staying for around an hour.

‘‘It’s really disappointing. We work so hard here and this is our living. So many people rely on this orchard for their income, and these people are putting that at risk.

“I can understand that people need money, but if that’s case we can give you a job, there’s no need for this. ‘’

She said while she had contempt for the thieves, she had just as much dislike for the people who willingly buy property knowing it was likely stolen.

‘‘They are just the worst. If they were not willing to buy stolen goods the thieves would not have a market for them. ‘’

A thief casually walks towards the pump shed at Kings Avocado Orchard during a burglary last week before stealing a water pump.

It was lucky the thieves did not try to break into the main shed, as that would have caused much more damage.

Hermosilla said the theft had been reported to police, who turned up on Monday to gather evidence, and since she posted about the theft on social media, many residents had come forward with information.

The trailer and 1000 litre fuel tank is ready to be towed away by thieves who burgled Kings Avocado Orchard.

‘‘Everybody has been great with us. Some have told of people trying to sell diesel at Waipapakauri Ramp that day, and all the information and any names have been passed on to police.‘’

She said the thieves were caught on CCTV, which was also passed on to police.

Anybody with information about the thefts, or the thieves, can pass the information on to Kaitāia police.