Eight-year-old Carter Andrews showing great technique at the Junior Athletics Whangārei's Ribbon Day. Photos / Supplied

As the season comes to a close, Junior Athletics Whangārei celebrated with their annual Ribbon Day where a number of spectacular 'season best' results were recorded.

More than 50 youngsters from throughout Northland took part and there were some impressive performances from all age-groups – along with the Masters.

Athletes from Wellsford to the Far North took part in multiple events with ribbons handed out to the winners.

Billie McAsey jumping into first place in the 10-year-old girls with a leap of 3.67m.

There were many standout performances, among them 9-year-old Blake Dickens who threw the longest discus of any age-group on the day – 20.94m. He also excelled in other disciplines with firsts in 100m, 200m, shot put and a second in high jump.

Leigha and Spencer Dinsdale from the Wellsford Athletics Club put in a number of good performances. Leigha finished with four second placings - in shot put, discus, 800m and the 1600m, while Spencer won the 8 year long jump with a 3.1 metre leap, while also recording wins in shot put and high jump.

Billie McAsey jumping into first place in the 10-year-old girls with a leap of 3.67m.

Te Konehu Puriri, aged 7, showed plenty of promise with wins in shot put (5.41m), discus (9.13m), long jump (3m), 60m sprint (10.68 sec), 100m (18.16 sec) and 200m (38.43 sec).

Lilly Robertson (left) and Chlöe-Ann Botha quickly out of the blocks in the 60m.

Leo Fenney, 11, left it all on the track by recording the best long jump of any age group the day (4.37m), and the fastest 800m (2.46 sec) and 1600m (5min 54 sec), along with wins in 100m and 200m.

The rivalry between Mala Sulvako-Thomas, Addison Waihi and Grace Dumbleton on the track provided plenty of entertainment.

Grace took out the 100m and 200m with Mala second and Addison third. Grace also won the shot put, with Addison just behind and Mala in third. Addison won the long jump, Georgia Pearks finished second and Mala third.

Winners in the 60m Girls 7-year-old girls, Te Konehu Puriri (left), Katerina McGovern, Holly Robertson

In contrast to the athletes of the future, the Masters were well involved with Colin MacLeod winning the 1600m in 8min 14 sec, ahead of Rob Griffen in second, Tony Langton in third, Sein vander Veeken in fourth, Liz Griffin in fifth and Oringa Barach rounding out the field with an impressive performance.

Long Distance runners (800m and Mile) Shephard Martin, Leo Fenney, Madison Macmillan Kelly de Beer William Wienand Nico Lawson and Leigha Dinsdale.

The efforts of all volunteers and coaches helped make the day a success. A full list of results and more action shots from the day can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/JuniorAthleticsWhangarei