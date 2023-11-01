John Williamson: Time for a shift in our thinking about public transport

The obvious reason for the proposed bus lane is to help with congestion at peak morning times, but the bigger idea is to shift drivers' mindsets into leaving their cars at home and seeking a more attractive alternative to public transport. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION

The most frequent thing I have been asked my opinion about in the last few weeks is the Whangārei District Council proposal to pilot a priority busway.

It is intended to be for buses and cars with two or more passengers, who travel from the bottom of Kamo Hill to the CBD between 7am and 9am on weekday mornings.

The obvious reason is to help with congestion at that time, but the bigger idea is to shift drivers’ mindsets into leaving their cars at home and seek a more attractive alternative in public transport.

Changes to the roadway are being made with signage, road markings and two new signalised pedestrian crossings. This is a pilot project fully funded by central government.

It is not clear how it will be enforced nor what the measures of success will be but, if deemed successful, the pilot will logically be extended to Maunu Rd and Riverside Drive. The big picture is an acknowledgement to climate change and congestion relief.

My personal view is somewhat laissez-faire. It’s a pilot and so long as measures of success or otherwise are clear, then it is worth a go.

I am sceptical about how strong the motivation might be for drivers to modal shift as a potential trade-off for a few minutes congestion on weekday mornings. I also doubt that officials and politicians of Whangārei District Council are sufficiently sold on the idea that they will become champions of the project.

Public transport has languished in Whangārei over the last 10 years, stubbornly sitting at around 320,000 passengers per year during that time. This is despite trying new routes and timetables, new buses, a flat fare system and a 20 per cent population increase.

As well, the latest Northland Regional Council Annual report identifies that, “Unfortunately the number of incidents of antisocial behaviour both on the buses and at the terminal has not decreased. This has resulted a decrease in the number of older people using the service and opting to use the Total Mobility Service instead.”

There’s a real irony in that as the Super Gold Card means that cardholders travel for free and, in fact, can spend a recreational day on the buses. Instead they choose to use the 50 per cent subsidised car-based scheme which is much more convenient and user-friendly.

Shifting people to public transport is an international challenge and there is ample evidence which indicates public transport needs to be frequent and reliable, safe from antisocial and criminal behaviour and more affordable in time and money than the alternative.

Congestion charging in our bigger cities is a mechanism whose time has come, as well as making car use more expensive in parking charges and parking availability. Good luck to whoever grasps that nettle.

There is another less problematic issue around modal shift, which is increasing the capacity for walking and cycling. It follows that having fewer cars in the city environment makes for a more pleasant walking and cycling experience. We have seen a proliferation of shared pathways in recent times, which are a wonderful resource, so long as they are used respectfully of others, by all users.

In 2022, ACC reported there were 396 ongoing claims from pedestrians hit by cyclists with 335 new claims. Of the new claims, 189 were soft tissue injuries, 44 fractures and dislocations, and 10 concussions or brain injuries. It is likely that the number of crashes and near misses is vastly underreported but being a pedestrian near cyclists with a sense of entitlement can be hazardous for your health.

There are no speed limits or particular rules for shared pathways. But, as a pedestrian to keep left and alert, and for a cyclist to obey the code for cycling seems smart. The code requires cyclists to “Use slower speeds and give way to slower users” and “Let pedestrians know you are approaching by politely calling out or ringing a bell well in advance”. That’s just playing fair.

There are real challenges in implementing transport modal shifts, and our being enthusiastically sold on the benefits is the biggest.