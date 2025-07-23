Advertisement
Driving licence process under review as NZTA questions simulator efficacy – John Williamson

John Williamson
Northern Advocate columnist
John Williamson says there are some problems with the suggested interventions to the restricted driver process. Photo / 123rf

John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and the Northland Road Safety Trust.
THE FACTS

  • The Government is considering new proposals for the restricted driving licence process, focusing on learner drivers’ training.
  • NZTA opposes using driving simulators, citing a lack of evidence for improved road safety.
  • A University of Pennsylvania study found “common sense” varies widely, questioning its reliability in decision-making.

I’ve been grappling with the idea of common sense lately, and it’s in the context of the Government’s new proposals for the restricted driving licence process.

Submissions have now closed but the discussion continues about what prescribed inputs to their learning a new learner-driver should have as they

