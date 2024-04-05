Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Washing the car is a symbol of soul-death

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
The simple task of washing a car became a poignant moment for columnist Joe Bennett. Photo / Dean Purcell

The simple task of washing a car became a poignant moment for columnist Joe Bennett. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

This is the first in an occasional series on suburban symbolism. Symbol No 1 – washing the car.

A symbol is something that has a meaning beyond itself. So two raised fingers are a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate