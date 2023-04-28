Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Trip to the Far North exposes truth about rental car adverts

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
A trip to Kaitāia had Joe Bennett examining the truth of rental car ads and making critiques of Northland’s roads and the town’s dining options.

A trip to Kaitāia had Joe Bennett examining the truth of rental car ads and making critiques of Northland’s roads and the town’s dining options.

We rented a car at the airport. Nowhere is the gulf between fantasy and reality greater than in the renting of cars.

Ads show a smiling employee dropping a key into the hand of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate