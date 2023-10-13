Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: To pull on an old familiar battered pair of jeans is to know a comfort in a spiky world

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
American actor Marlon Brando was a heart-throb who wore blue jeans and helped the denim industry thrive. Photo / Getty

American actor Marlon Brando was a heart-throb who wore blue jeans and helped the denim industry thrive. Photo / Getty

OPINION

Weaving is one of the great civilising inventions. Without it, we’d still be wearing animal skins. So let’s weave.

First, attach a warp of strong blue cotton thread to your loom. Then make a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate