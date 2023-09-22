Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: This is the wild wonderful coast

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
The West Coast wilderness of Hokitika Beach.

The West Coast wilderness of Hokitika Beach.

OPINION

Much of this country is coast. But when we speak of the Coast, we don’t mean much of this country. We mean about half of the sparsely populated West Coast of the South Island.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate