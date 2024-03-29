Voyager 2023 media awards
Joe Bennett: The word oval has lost its way from its Latin roots

Joe Bennett
The Oval cricket ground in London. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

The lesson began with a crossword clue: Egg-like. Four letters.

Well now, you will have solved the clue immediately, no doubt, and are wondering what the fuss is about. But I didn’t. I scratched

