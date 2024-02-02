Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Rangiora event, dogs and traffic jams enlighten life lessons

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
The potential for road rage seethes in every jammed car, says columnist Joe Bennett. Photo / 123RF

The potential for road rage seethes in every jammed car, says columnist Joe Bennett. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

‘EVENT!’ said the temporary road sign outside Rangiora, as if the town weren’t used to something actually happening. ‘EVENT! Expect delays.’

It was a useful warning. A traffic jam is a frustrating thing but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate