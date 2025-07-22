Advertisement
Jacob Rajan’s acclaimed ‘Guru of Chai’ back in Whangārei

By
Multimedia journalist for the Northern Advocate·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

Guru of Chai is making a comeback to Whangārei due to popular demand. Photo / Robert Catto

When esteemed New Zealand actor Jacob Rajan first donned a set of protruding teeth in a workshop 15 years ago, they not only transformed his face but his career.

His buck-tooth character was a hit in the internationally-acclaimed Guru of Chai, which premiered under his theatre company Indian Ink in

