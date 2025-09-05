Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It’s time for a fresh look at disability strategy in New Zealand – Jonny Wilkinson

Jonny Wilkinson
By
Northern Advocate columnist·nzme·
3 mins to read

Spring is in the air, so it is a good time to have a spring clean.

Spring is in the air, so it is a good time to have a spring clean.

Jonny Wilkinson
Opinion by Jonny Wilkinson
Northern Advocate columnist Jonny Wilkinson is the CEO of Tiaho Trust - Disability A Matter of Perception, a Whangārei-based advocacy organisation.
Learn more

Spring is springing up all around us – the odd daffodil and lamb tell us winter is officially over despite the lasting chill. Things are also sprouting up on the disability front.

Spring brings to mind refreshment, after a long and actually pretty gnarly winter for Aotearoa.

Getting a spring

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save