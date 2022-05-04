Artist's impression of the new playground at Kerikeri Domain. Photo / FNDC

Artist's impression of the new playground at Kerikeri Domain. Photo / FNDC

Work has started on a new playground at Kerikeri Domain that will include a flying fox, swings, slides, tunnels, towers and a climbing wall.

The new play area is part of a $3 million revamp of the Domain funded by the Government's Covid Response and Recovery Fund.

The grant was announced by the then Regional Development Minister Shane Jones in 2020.



Earthworks are underway at the new playground site next to Cobham Rd, between the sculpture and the new skate park.

It is due to be completed in June with a grand opening of the whole Domain revitalisation project later this year.

Other elements of the project include a new skate park and a full-sized basketball court (already completed), new seating, drinking fountains and pathways.

A war memorial wall has also been completed in recent days between the sculpture and Procter Library, though that's a separate project funded by the RSA and Veterans' Affairs.

Earthworks have started for Kerikeri's new playground, which will be built between the Chris Booth sculpture and the new skate park. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board member Lane Ayr, who also chairs the Kerikeri Domain Working Group, said the new playground had been designed to cater to a range of ages and abilities.

"The Domain is a very important open space right in the centre of Kerikeri. We want all Far North residents and visitors to enjoy the Domain for years to come. Designs have been guided by the community and I think there will be something for everyone, with play spaces for young tamariki, skateboarding and basketball, and a perimeter pathway for walkers."

Longer-term plans for the Domain would be developed during the next 10 years as funding became available.

The old playground will be dismantled and installed at the Totara North Hall reserve, off State Highway 10 about 40km north of Kerikeri, following a request from the local community.

According to plans published by the Far North District Council, outdoor exercise equipment will be temporarily installed at the old playground site.

In the long term, the site may be used for a new multi-purpose building to replace the demolished sports pavilion.

Go to www.fndc.govt.nz/Your-council/Plans-Policies-Bylaws-Projects/Projects/Kerikeri-Domain-Revitalisation for more information about plans for the Domain.