Nicky Fitzgibbon, the NRC’s Biosecurity Manager Incursions and Response, said the Pataua South pair was among five reported to the NRC in four separate water dragon sightings between 2018 and 2022.

The other three reported lizards - two at Parua Bay and one at Mangawhai - had been recovered.

Water dragons were exempt from the regional council’s rule forbidding the possession of freshwater pests, which meant Northlanders could still keep water dragons, breed and sell them but were not permitted to release them into the wild.

Fitzgibbon said it was “very hard to determine” if the pair sighted at Pataua South or the three found elsewhere were deliberately set free. No one had been penalised.

“If someone has a pet that they are no longer able to care for they should responsibly re-home them. Releasing them into the wild wasn’t good for native wildlife or the pet.

“Generally, pests don’t just establish overnight; it takes time for them to adjust to their new environment. As they build up numbers the issues they present to our ecosystems become apparent.

“As (water dragons are) omnivores, any of our insects, fish, frogs, other reptiles, molluscs (likes snails or crabs) as well as vegetation could become under pressure.

“If a wild population becomes established, water dragons (and any other invasive species not yet widespread) would put further pressure on our already fragmented and fragile ecosystems – whether from predation or competition.

“Hapū, communities, and council have made great progress over decades in reducing mammalian pests such as rats, possums, and stoats.

“We are now seeing native forests and animals thrive in protected areas – to have another pest species to manage now would put the hard work, investment, and the benefits achieved for native wildlife at risk.





A second water dragon (Physinbathus lesuerii) was discovered in Levin's Papaitonga Scenic Reserve during April, this year. Photo / File

She urged people to consider that caring for reptiles such as water dragons and turtles was a serious, long-term commitment as they could live several decades.

“They can be strong, fast and good escape artists and we would always encourage people to think carefully and make sure they are able to meet its needs for its entire lifetime.”

Fitzgibbon said it was unlikely the Pataua pair had bred before the male was recaptured as they escaped in April - outside of their breeding season during the summer months.

“For a new species to successfully establish in a new area, it depends on how many and how often new members are introduced. Two individuals of a species that doesn’t reproduce quickly is unlikely to be enough for the species to get established.

“Water dragons can live to around 15-20 years in the wild in Australia, but these water dragons were house pets, so it is also likely the remaining water dragon did not fare well in the years since escaping. Cats, cars, disease and winter all pose serious threats to animals that have grown up in captivity,” Fitzgibbon said.

Councillor Jack Craw, chair of the NRC’s Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party, said the keeping of water dragons was subject to regional rules last set in 2017 but up for review this year.

He noted Auckland Council had in 2020 strengthened its rules for water dragons and other reptile and bird species kept as pets.

“As part of this (year’s) process, we will be re-examining the risks posed by water dragons and other species, taking into account any new information that may have emerged. We welcome public input on whether changes are necessary and encourage community participation in this important review,” Craw said.

The NRC believed there was an opportunity for regional councils to have a more consistent, stronger approach through regional pest management plans, as well as for national level regulations set by central government.

“There is an increasing understanding that some of these pet species can become pests when they get into the wild and having a more consistent and cohesive approach nationwide would be useful to prevent problems into the future.”

Once established in the wild, reptiles and other species like parrots were typically very difficult and costly to manage, due to a lack of effective tools for detection and control.

The NRC relied on the public to keep an eye out for pests. Anyone who suspected or saw a water dragon on the loose was required under the Regional Pest Management Plan to immediately report it to the NRC.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.























