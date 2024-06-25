Advertisement
Updated

IPCA investigating after man injured and police fire shot during arrest

Avneesh Vincent
By
2 mins to read
Police have taken a man into custody after an incident at a property in Awanui on Tuesday.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is investigating why Northland police officers fired a shot and how a wanted man was injured while being arrested yesterday.

Police fired a single shot during the arrest of a suspect, who was subsequently injured after falling, police said.

The man was arrested on a firearms offence.

On Tuesday, officers were carrying out inquiries at a property on Godinovich Rd at Awanui in the Far North at 12.43pm.

Northland District Commander Matt Srhoj said police had been on the lookout for a non-compliant 53-year-old man wanted for arrest.

After the man was located, he was taken into custody. The officers also recovered a firearm from his possession.

Srhoj said a shot was also discharged by the police. The “wider circumstances” were being investigated by the police through their “critical incident review”.

Although the arrested man did suffer minor injuries, the commander gave assurance the injuries were not caused by the firearm discharge but as a result of the man falling to the ground.

“We are also ensuring there is wider support available for our people who were at the scene.

“As standard procedure in these cases, police have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority of this incident,” Srhoj said.

