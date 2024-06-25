Police have taken a man into custody after an incident at a property in Awanui on Tuesday.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is investigating why Northland police officers fired a shot and how a wanted man was injured while being arrested yesterday.

Police fired a single shot during the arrest of a suspect, who was subsequently injured after falling, police said.

The man was arrested on a firearms offence.

On Tuesday, officers were carrying out inquiries at a property on Godinovich Rd at Awanui in the Far North at 12.43pm.

Northland District Commander Matt Srhoj said police had been on the lookout for a non-compliant 53-year-old man wanted for arrest.