International Rally of Whangārei: Even final stage puncture couldn't stop Paddon winning

Even a final stage puncture couldn't stop Hayden Paddon taking victory in his Hyundai i20 AP4 at the International Rally of Whangārei, at the weekend. Photos / Michael Cunningham

He was favourite ahead of the event, but Kiwi rally start Hayden Paddon still didn't have it all his own way as he raced to his seventh International Rally of Whangārei title at the weekend.

Paddon led for much of the three day event in his electric Hyundai i20 which wound it's way around the back roads - and even within the city - of Whangārei.

The former World Rally Championship star cruised to victory by four minutes and nine seconds despite dropping three minutes on the final stage to change a puncture in his Hyundai NZ i20 AP4.

Ben Hunt from Auckland finished second in the International Rally of Whangārei in his Subaru WRX STI.

It backs up Paddon's dominant win at the opening round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship at Otago last month.

Ben Hunt finished second to celebrate his birthday in his Hydraulink Subaru WRX STI while Raana Horan was third – a further minute and 53 seconds back in his Generator Rental Services Skoda Fabia R5.

It was Paddon's seventh title in Whangārei, after successes in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2018 and 2019 - the last time the rally was held here after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid lockdown.

Hayden Paddon from Cromwell in his Hyundai i20 AP4.

The event doubled as the second round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship and Paddon has now extended his lead in the championship after two rounds and two wins. He has 88 points, well ahead of Marston in second with 41.

For the freshly-turned 34-year-old Hunt, it felt like redemption after he was unable to finish the second day of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC) in Otago last month.

The International Rally of Whangārei's ceremonial start, Te Matau a Pohe Bridge on Friday night.

"It's good fun to go rallying on your birthday. Tony (Rawstorn, co-driver) and I have had a couple of awesome days' rallying. It's been heaps of fun and the Subaru went fantastically," he said.

Fans watch as the Rally cars emerge from the countryside at the Crows Nest 1 stage, Towai.

The NZRC moves to South Canterbury for round three in late June.

Josh Marston from Christchurch in Holden Barina AP4 on the Crows Nest 1 stage at Towai at the rally.

NZ's top female race driver Emma Gilmour at refuel station at Hikurangi's Town Centre during the International Rally of Whangārei.