There will be panels and discussions with acclaimed writers such as Dame Fiona Kidman, a novelist, poet, scriptwriter and short story writer who grew up in Northland, along with poet, academic and editor Robert Sullivan of Ngāpuhi descent.

Dr Monty Soutar, whose body of work has covered much of Northland history, will be speaking, and performance poet, classical vocalist and musician Cadence Chung will perform and lead a poetry workshop.

Martins said the idea for the festival came about during the launch of the New Zealand Poetry Society’s new anthology paint me in Kerikeri last November.

“As result of that launch we realised there hasn’t been a festival here for Northland writers and poets,” she said.

“We realised the need for a literary festival that would bring the voices of writing and poetry to the community.

“To have Dame Fiona Kidman here and read from her collection and Robert Sullivan here as well is exciting.

“We’ve done a good job of bringing together the literary talent of Northland.”

Martins said the festival was also for readers, and there was a number of librarians involved to introduce bookworms to trends, genres and “what’s coming next”.

Far North District Council Mayor Moko Tepania will open the festival on August 29 at Cornerstone Church.

Sunday will be dedicated to poetry and will be held at Kingston House on Hone Heke Rd.

Another highlight will be a screening of a documentary about Fiona Kidman called The House Within at Cathay Cinema in Kerikeri on August 30, where Kidman will be hosting a Q&A session.

There will also be a short story award presentation for Year 13 students across the region.

Over $500 of prizemoney is up for grabs, with the winning entry to be published in the Northern Advocate.

“It’s going to be three days of amazing exposure of literary talent and learning,” Martins said.

“The festival is dedicated to bringing the voices of our local writers, poets, librarians and publishers to the forefront.”

Meanwhile, the Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day on August 22 will involve several events being held around Northland starting from August 20.

These include:

The launch of Fast Fibres Poetry 12 , Northland’s own poetry anthology on August 20 at OneOneSix in Whangārei.

, Northland’s own poetry anthology on August 20 at OneOneSix in Whangārei. Let’s Talk Poetry, a live poetry night with some of Northland’s finest poets at the Central Library in Whangārei on August 22.

Jazz and Dub Poetry, with live poetry performances at Brewed As Collective in Mangawhai Heads on August 21.

Pub Poems, Michael Botur’s Bad Behaviour Poetry at the Phat House Brewery in Haruru on August 23.

National co-ordinator Gill Hughes said this year’s regional organisers had pulled out all the stops.

“We invited event hosts to go bold – and they absolutely have.

“It’s especially exciting to see so many first-time organisers joining us this year, with events stretching from Kerikeri to Invercargill and everything in between.”

There would also be the Great NZ Poetry Display-Off Challenge, with dozens of libraries and bookshops signing up to create dazzling poetry displays, Hughes said.

To find out more about National Poetry Day visit: www.nzbookawards.nz/national-poetry-day

To find out more about the Northland Writers Readers and Poets Festival visit: www.northlandwritersreadersandpoetsfestival.com

