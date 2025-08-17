Dame Fiona Kidman is among writers taking part in the inaugural Northland Writers Readers and Poets Festival.
Two significant literary events will celebrate Northland’s talented writers and poets during a myriad of panels, performances and workshops later this month.
The inaugural Northland Writers Readers and Poets Festival from August 29 to 31 includes a number of events showcasing 27 writers, poets and publishers with connections tothe region, as well as a series of writers’ workshops.
The festival is the brainchild of Kerikeri-based poet and writer Kim Martins and novelist Catherine Lea.
Martins said the festival would highlight the many writers and poets who call Northland home and foster a deeper connection between the local literary community and readers.
There will be panels and discussions with acclaimed writers such as Dame Fiona Kidman, a novelist, poet, scriptwriter and short story writer who grew up in Northland, along with poet, academic and editor Robert Sullivan of Ngāpuhi descent.
Dr Monty Soutar, whose body of work has covered much of Northland history, will be speaking, and performance poet, classical vocalist and musician Cadence Chung will perform and lead a poetry workshop.
Martins said the idea for the festival came about during the launch of the New Zealand Poetry Society’s new anthology paint me in Kerikeri last November.
“As result of that launch we realised there hasn’t been a festival here for Northland writers and poets,” she said.