Inaugural Northland literary festival to highlight region’s talent

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Dame Fiona Kidman is among writers taking part in the inaugural Northland Writers Readers and Poets Festival.

Two significant literary events will celebrate Northland’s talented writers and poets during a myriad of panels, performances and workshops later this month.

The inaugural Northland Writers Readers and Poets Festival from August 29 to 31 includes a number of events showcasing 27 writers, poets and publishers with connections to

