Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Hunt for an elusive mouse will not be the last - Kevin Page

nzme
7 mins to read
A house mouse gave Kevin Page the runaround when he spotted one in his house recently. Photo / AP

A house mouse gave Kevin Page the runaround when he spotted one in his house recently. Photo / AP

OPINION

So, there we are the other day, me in the kitchen talking to Mrs P, who’s sitting in her favourite chair in the dining room a few yards away, when out of the corner

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate