Hundreds turn up for Whangārei fun run/walk

Getting all excited at the start line at the Onerahi foreshore for the 10km fun/run. Photo / Tania Whyte

Despite a postponement and uncertainty around Covid alert levels, 1600 participants from all walks of life took part in the popular Chilltech Beach to Basin fun run/walk in Whangārei.

A slightly nippy morning did not deter young and old to flock to the Town Basin yesterday and it wasn't long before they broke a sweat as the sun came beating down.

Event lead Jesse Gavin said there had been 200 withdrawals but 1600 was a great turnout, even though organisers has anticipated more than 2000 competitors.

"Absolutely stoked ... was a super-good outcome. There were lots of happy people and it was good to be able to put these events again."

Callum Holt came first in the male 6.8km race, Bella Earl in the female category, Louis Young in the men's 10km, and Simone Ackermann in the female category.

Last year, 1500 attended a week before the country went into lockdown.

The next similar event in Northland is the Bay of Islands Run/Walk Festival in Paihia on May 16.

The Chilltech Beach 2 Basin in Whangārei started in 1978 with just a few hundred competitors.

It has grown into one of the region's most popular run/walk events attracting between 1500 and 2500 participants each year.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the action.

Wearing a mask and snorkel, Sienna Duggan is delight while approaching the finishing line in the 6km race.

Charline Whaitiri, Judith Deane and Jessie King in a jubilant mood after finishing the race.

Grant Cooze, left, and Maia Barber finish the 6km.

Carrie Gilmour was among the 1600 participants that dressed up for the occasion.