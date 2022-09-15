Charu Chutani wows the crowd with a kathak dance.

Up to 25 traditional Indian vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf and various cultural programmes capped off another successful Onam festival at the Forum North in Whangārei.

Organised by the Whangārei Malayalee Association, the popular festival from the Indian state of Kerala drew about 450 people and more than 60 performers.

Various cultural programmes including Pulikali, Chenda melam, Thiruvathira and other classical dance forms were performed in front of chief guest, Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mayor, councillors and Whangārei MP Emily Henderson.

Whangārei Malayalee Association president Sijoy Alex speaking at the start of Onam celebrations.

Association president Sijoy Alex said the essence of Onam was giving, sharing, loving and celebrating together as it was one such festival that brought people together.

Secretary Rabin Ranji said it was pleasing to see people from the wider community attend the festival and organisers hoped to draw a bigger crowd next year.

Mayor Sheryl Mai and Whangārei MP Emily Henderson enjoying traditional vegetarian food served on a banana leaf.

Anu Ragnat (left) and Sarith Nath perform a traditional Keralese dance.