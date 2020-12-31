How 2020 shaped our new year outlook in Northland

Les Wilson, 87, Waipū.

History was made this year as the country adjusted to life in a global pandemic. As the Covid-19 epic unfolded - bubbles were introduced, life became stop-start - we were forced to adapt our ways of living which came with new lessons learned.

The Northern Advocate's Karina Cooper and photographer Tania Whyte hit the streets in Waipū yesterday to find out, in place of resolutions, what locals and holidaymakers learned to appreciate the most in 2020 and will carry with them into the new year.

Carol Spring, 59, Timaru.

"Being able to have a cappuccino with friends or a coffee when I'm out walking with the dog."

Ella Johnson, 25, Auckland; Reuben Milner, 25, Whangārei but currently living in Auckland; Sue Hughes, 57, Waipū.

"Resilience - being able to go with the flow and taking each day as it comes."

"Patience and having faith in the future. Have faith that things are going to be better."

"What is really, really important is whānau and not the trappings of life. The privilege that we have to live here in Northland and are able to navigate our way through."

Sean McKenzie, 31 and Yani Hatoquay, 31, both from Auckland.

"To remain positive. It has been a really big test on resiliency to get through 2020 as a primary school teacher with online learning."

"Just to live day by day and be happy and enjoy every moment."

Henry Langguth, 78, Ding Bay.

"I think it's the friendship of neighbours. I live in a small subdivision with 20 other houses and nearly every person made sure everyone was okay."

Alice Cronhelm, 33, and Geoff Cronhelm, 35, from Langs Beach.

"Enjoying the slower pace of life a little bit as it was quite helpful to have a breather in a way."

"Resilience is my word. Just surviving the year and being resilient to what life comes at you with."

"Just to stay at home really. I don't wander far at all - I've done all that sort of thing in my life."