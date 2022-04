The scene of a house fire in Raumanga. Photo / Tania Whyte

The scene of a house fire in Raumanga. Photo / Tania Whyte

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a fire at a house on Abbots Way, Raumanga last night.

Firefighters arrived at a single-storey house just before 6pm after receiving multiple calls, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed.

The fire appeared to have started in a back bedroom of the house, he said.

Fire crews were on scene until just after 8pm on Tuesday. There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.