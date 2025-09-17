Advertisement
Hospice Mid-Northland gala to fund palliative care nurse through dance show – Bay News

Sandy Myhre
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
5 mins to read

The nine couples who have this year entered the Wealthpoint Northland Battle of the Ballroom.

Take nine couples who have never met each other before and pair them together in a dance contest.

That’s the basis of Battle of the Ballroom, which will take place at the Turner Centre on Friday and Saturday, September 19 and 20, 2025.

It’s Hospice Mid-Northland’s premier, black-tie fundraiser and

