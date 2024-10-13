“It must be there for days. It was so skinny, it must be starving and in so much pain. You have to be a sick person to do that.”

An injured horse was found by residents on a platform above Taitea at the southern end of Tanutanu Beach.

She said the horse was trying to get up, but only managed to drag itself along the ground a little bit.

“The leg was broken below the knee joint. It is heartbreaking, the depths of cruelty animals have to endure because of some people.”

She said they decided to euthanise the horse to put it out of its misery.

Wild horses have been in the Far North for many years, with two distinct herds; the Aupōuri herd and the Twaddell herd, which congregate around the reef at Tauroa southwest of Ahipara.

SPCA science officer Dr Alison Vaughan said while the organisation had not heard of this incident, it condemned any cruelty to animals.

SPCA science officer Dr Alison Vaughan says it's concerning that the animal was found in such a condition.

“We are very concerned that an animal has been found in such a terrible condition. We encourage anyone who encounters an animal in distress to contact the appropriate authorities as timely intervention is very important, and we acknowledge the actions taken by the finders in this particular situation to mitigate any suffering.”

She said anyone who might have information about people discharging firearms towards horses in the area should contact the police or SPCA.

Though the SPCA was unable to confirm the cause of the horse’s injury, Vaughan said it was common practice to consider euthanasia for feral horses with severe injuries such as a broken leg, “as it may be the most humane option given their condition”.

“While the SPCA does not actively manage feral horse populations in Northland, we advocate for the use of fertility control measures by advisory groups to help prevent conflicts between feral horses and local communities. They encourage everyone to show compassion towards all animals and to report any welfare concerns.”

Te Paa said this was not an isolated incident because horses had been shot at before and there has been a drop in the numbers.

“The numbers were at about 100 and not it’s around 70 or 80. We are going to look for them and do a count later this month.”

“I know they do a lot of damage, but that is no reason to harm them.”

Far North District Council spokesman said ultimately, the onus of responsibility for wandering stock or animals fell on the owner of the animal, no matter where they were in the Far North.

“Anecdotally, it has been reported that some Ahipara residents feed the horses, but no one has identified themselves to the council as owners of these animals. To the council’s knowledge some locals have been discussing ideas for tackling the issue for many years with options that include taming, selling or culling the animals.”

Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate based in Whangārei.
















