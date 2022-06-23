Leilani Prerese is among Black Ferns who have played for Hora Hora Rugby Club, which celebrates its 100th birthday on the weekend. Photo / NZME

Another proud rugby club in Northland will celebrate its centenary during the long weekend and an action-packed itinerary is in store.

Hora Hora Rugby Club kicked off its 100th-birthday bash on Friday with the golden oldies playing against a Vikings Invitational XV at noon, followed by the Tyrepower premier and reserves games against Mid Northern.

Past and present players, officials and fans will have a mix-and-mingle session in the evening.

On Saturday the club will hold a formal dinner and several former All Blacks have been invited as guest speakers. Their names have been kept a secret until the dinner.

On Sunday, a lunch and jersey auction of the specially commissioned centenary strip the club's premier side played in on Friday will be held.

A club official said Hora Hora would have past and present players and members travelling from far and wide to celebrate this huge milestone, which has been meticulously planned over the past 18 months.

From a small, almost-insignificant start in 1922, Hora Hora developed into one of the biggest and most affluent clubs in Whangārei.

It first took to the field on April 22, 1922, and was known as Hora Hora Old Boys until 1928, when the clubs separated and became what is today known as the Hora Hora Rugby Union Football Club.

In 1957, after years of fundraising, it opened its new clubrooms at Te Mai Rd that over the years have continuously been upgraded, having two major renovations, in 1996 and1997, and another upgrade recently.

Hora Hora has had six All Blacks - Derren Witcombe, Norm Hewett, Norm Berryman, Glenn Taylor, Michael Speight and Ian Dunn - and two Black Ferns during this time, along with several Māori All Blacks, Under 19, Colts, and several Super Rugby players.

"The club has developed over the years with a number of different sporting codes and has always maintained the same motto – family is No.1. If you are a player and turn up with your kids, you can just go about your business.

"Your kids will be looked after by any one of our members, and everyone will be well fed by Aunty Bess and her famous kitchen. Hora Hora is experiencing tremendous growth within the club and is extremely proud of the facility that now stands at Te Mai Rd, and we look forward to our next milestone in years to come."