Northern Advocate

Northland rugby: Hora Hora win to kick off their centenary celebration in style

5 minutes to read
Hora Hora hooker Lanitalo Latu charges upfield in the opening round of Tyrepower premier club rugby against Moerewa. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Hora Hora could not have asked for a better start to their centenary celebration than a win at home for their teams in the opening round of the Tyrepower Northland club rugby over the weekend.

