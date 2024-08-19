“I was like, ‘there’s got to be more people up here that just want to do this and feel the same’ and I know that we spend a lot of time behind screens and we’re not meeting people necessarily.”

The first hike took place at Mangawhai Cliffs Walk in October last year, a highlight from the number of hikes she completed. Fast-forward to now and Keen has attracted a membership of more than 400 on the page.

Group creator Becky Keen plans to soon suggest overnight hikes around Northland.

”Whenever one of us puts a hike up, I’ll get a bunch of requests, which I assume is other people inviting their friends to try and get them to come along.

“I’m quite lucky to have friends that enjoy this kind of stuff, but there are people in the group, I think, that otherwise wouldn’t have people to go and do these things on the weekend with.”

She said those joining varied from women whose partners aren’t necessarily into hiking to those who wouldn’t go on a “longer” hike without company.

The rugged terrain and stunning coastlines serve as the background for a healthy social experience.

Both amateur and experienced hikers are welcome, as are a range of ages and fitness levels, she said.

“I think having that group that are of all different [fitness abilities], it’s not like anyone in that group is an athlete or anything. I think it makes it a bit more normal for people.

“It’s been really cool actually connecting with people that I probably wouldn’t have connected with in my community otherwise.

The Aotearoa coastline serves as just one of the varied terrains that the group hike.

“You find yourself having awesome chats on these six-hour hikes with ladies in their 60s who I ordinarily wouldn’t have met.”

So far, the group has completed various hikes from the Te Whara Track, the Bay of Islands Loop, the Mangawhai Cliff Walk and more.

Children are welcome to join on hikes that are less challenging, and Keen said her next goal is to start organising overnight hikes.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.