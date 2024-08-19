Whangārei wāhine are venturing across the region to step out of their comfort zone and meet like-minded people.
The idyllic and sometimes challenging hiking trails across Tai Tokerau are serving as the perfect way for Northland women to meet new people and get out of their comfort zones.
Northlander Becky Keen established a hiking group for wāhine in Whangārei and beyond after noticing women on a national hiking Facebook page were looking to connect with others within their regions.
After selling her cafe business, starting a new job and observing her husband deep in study, she suddenly found herself with ample free time but nothing to do.
“I just stopped doing what I used to do on the weekends [like] going out until two o’clock in the morning. And to be honest, I just wanted to meet other people in Whangārei who were interested in just getting out into nature and doing some wholesome stuff on the weekend.
“I was like, ‘there’s got to be more people up here that just want to do this and feel the same’ and I know that we spend a lot of time behind screens and we’re not meeting people necessarily.”
The first hike took place at Mangawhai Cliffs Walk in October last year, a highlight from the number of hikes she completed. Fast-forward to now and Keen has attracted a membership of more than 400 on the page.
”Whenever one of us puts a hike up, I’ll get a bunch of requests, which I assume is other people inviting their friends to try and get them to come along.
“I’m quite lucky to have friends that enjoy this kind of stuff, but there are people in the group, I think, that otherwise wouldn’t have people to go and do these things on the weekend with.”