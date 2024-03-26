Parts of Northland are running low of Covid Rapid Antigen Tests (Rats) but more are on the way.

High demand for Covid-19 rapid antigen tests (Rats) means stocks are limited in Northland but more are due to ease the shortage, health officials say.

A Kawakawa man raised the issue last week after he was diagnosed with Covid but was then unable to find any rapid tests in the township that were not out of date, to keep checking if he had the virus.

The man said he was told by some medical staff that there were no tests in the region and that ones at Kawakawa Hospital expired in January.

However, Health Minister Dr Shane Reti had previously announced that Health New Zealand would be buying additional supplies to enable continued free testing for the public and health sector until the end of June.

Ashton Kirk, acting director of procurement supply chain and health technology management at Te Whatu Ora said that Health New Zealand is moving the new longer-dated stock through its national network of providers to distribute to the public and within the health sector.

He said distribution partners are able to access further Rats from Health New Zealand whenever they run low or out of stock.

“However, we are currently seeing high demand for Rats within the community which may temporarily impact some distribution providers’ stock levels in some areas.”

Kirk said if people need more tests, they can find participating collection sites near them by visiting the Healthpoint website or by calling free on 0800 222 478 and choosing option one.

“If people are unwell and suspect they may have Covid-19, it is advised they contact their healthcare provider or Healthline on 0800 611 116.”

Kirk said no decisions have been made regarding the supply of Rats beyond June.

There are two sites in Northland that provide free rapid tests and one that provides testing for enrolled patients:

Kawakawa Pharmacy - 21-23 Gillies Street, Kawakawa, Mon-Fri, 9am – 5.30pm and Sat, 9.30am – 12pm

Ngāti Hine Health Trust, 2-4 Rayner St, Kawakawa, Mon-Fri, 8.30am – 5pm

People can ring 0800 222 478 if they live rurally, have a disability, are immunocompromised or have difficulty accessing Rats and need some additional information and support. This includes delivery if necessary.

Northland Rat collection points: