High Court reaffirms 19-year jail term for serial sexual offender Myles Bruce

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Myles Bruce, 42, was sentenced to 19 years in jail for violent and sexual offending against his five successive partners.

WARNING: This story details sexual abuse and will be distressing for some readers.

A narcissistic man who denies violent and sexual offending against five successive partners, claiming they conspired against him, has narrowly avoided a sentence of preventive detention.

Myles Bruce, 42, previously had name suppression but this was

