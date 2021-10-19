Heavy rain likely for Northland on Thursday

Heavy rain is forecast for Northland on Thursday, which will add more danger to Northland's roads.Photo / NZME

Northlanders should be prepared to batten down the hatches tomorrow with the MetService issuing a heavy rain watch for the region, with the Far North particularly likely to be hit.

A trough over the Tasman Sea brings northeasterly rain to the upper North Island on Thursday, MetService said.

It said heavy falls are possible in Northland and a Heavy Rain Watch is now in force.

Forecasters will continue to monitor the situation and people are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case this watch is upgraded to a Weather Warning.

The rain is predicted to hit the region from 8am to 10pm Thursday, with the area north and east of Kaikohe expected to receive most of the rainfall.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria and an update will be issued at 9pm tonight.

A Weather Watch will be upgraded to a Weather Warning whenever there is an expectation that rainfall will be greater than 50mm within 6 hours or 100mm within 24 hours.

The rain is likely to make driving conditions on Northland's roads hazardous and motorists are urged to drive with caution.

For updates go to www.metservice.com/warnings/home.