New ambulances for Northland: Hato Hone St John unveils 3 vehicles for region’s communities

Threenew Hato Hone St John vehicles will be hitting the roads to support Northlanders in need.

Two emergency ambulances are destined for Otamatea and Bream Bay, and a patient transfer service ambulance will be based in Kawakawa.

The additions were made possible because of support from Grassroots Trust, which dedicates itself to providing funding to local communities.

Hato Hone St John said the current government funding did not meet all operational and capital costs of the emergency ambulance service, so fundraising played a critical role in managing that gap.

The three vehicles were unveiled during a dedication at Bream Bay station in Ruakākā on Thursday.