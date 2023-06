A crash closed Hatea Dr this morning. Photo / File

Early morning commuters faced delays after a crash closed Hatea Dr early this morning.

Police are yet to confirm details of the crash, however, the Advocate understands it took place shortly after 5.30am in the Regent, Whangārei.

Passersby reported seeing a car over a bank.

Officers closed Hatea Dr to traffic and were directing motorists away from the route that links the Town Basin and Kensington.

Motorists are reportedly able to travel via Bank St.