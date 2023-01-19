The winners of the Northland Bowls Centre Inter Club Sevens tournament have been found, with a particularly tight game in the men’s final.

Congratulations to Kensington women and Hikurangi men who won the Centre Inter Club Sevens tournament last weekend and will represent our centre in Wellington at the national event from April 13-16.

The women won the event on a round-robin tournament and no playoff was required. Onerahi women were runners up with Mangawhai a close third.

In the men’s division, a playoff was required between the winners of Section 1 (Hikurangi) and Section 2 (Maungatūroto). After the completion of the pairs and fours, it was one win a piece and the result came down to the singles match between Carl Van Haaften and David Eades. After 19 ends the score was 19-9 to Van Haaften and then Eades started his comeback and scored on the next seven ends to hit the front 20-19.

The next end saw Van Haaften put the jack in the ditch for one shot and it was 20-all in the race to 21.

The next end saw Van Haaften put his first bowl close and followed that with all four of his bowls around the shot area. Eades wasn’t successful with his attempts to move the jack and the match went to Hikurangi 21-20. This match took three and a quarter hours to find a winner and a good crowd of bowlers stayed to watch the result. The third placing was Kamo and Onerahi.

This weekend sees the Northland rep teams have their final workout before teams are announced to attend the National Inter Centre event.

Northland Premier 1 & 2 Women will play at Mangawhai greens and will compete against Auckland, Counties and Far North. Northland Men Premier 1 & 2 will play against Far North at the Kamo greens. Both events will start at 9.30am. The women’s event requires markers please as they are playing singles, pairs and fours at Mangawhai.

Junior bowlers are reminded that the 1-5 any combination sixes will be played at Kensington greens on Monday, January 30. Entries from clubs are disappointing and clubs are reminded that entries close today.

Junior bowlers are also reminded that entries are now open for the 1-5 year singles. Please enter through the Centre website.

Next week Club tournaments:

Saturday - Club champs

Sunday - Whangarei AC triples; 5.30pm

Tuesday - Kamo MX Bonus triples

Wednesday - Maungatapere AC fours; Bowls3five at Maungakaramea

Thursday - Hikurangi variety pairs, Mt Manaia AC Triples; One Tree Point MX sixes

Friday - Mamaranui mens pairs.



