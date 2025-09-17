Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

Government review to overhaul outdated traffic fines and penalties – John Williamson

John Williamson
Opinion by
Northern Advocate columnist·nzme·
4 mins to read
John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and Northland Road Safety Trust.

The Government has begun a review of traffic fines and penalties.

The Government has begun a review of traffic fines and penalties.

A recently published poll of the Government coalition partners indicated almost 90% either strongly agreed or somewhat agreed with the statement: “People who break the law should be given stronger sentences”.

The sentiment being expressed appears to be that the current criminal sentencing regime is not tough enough to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save