Z Far North site staff with Fresh Start 20/20 Family Services & Foodbank Inc members. Fresh Start 20/20 and Kaikohe Foodbank have received $21,000 between them from the Z Energy Good in the Hood campaign.

Two Far North groups that help feed and support those in need have got $21,000 between them from the Z Energy Good in the Hood campaign.

Kaikohe Foodbank in Kaikohe and Fresh Start 20/20 Family Services & Foodbank in Kaitāia were selected as the worthy recipients of the $21,000 funding boost, with the funds being distributed equally between the groups.

The funding is in addition to the more than 500 different charities and neighbourhood organisations across the motu which Z has supported through Good in the Hood, with each of Z’s service stations giving away $5000 to local communities.

The regional boost initiative arose after discussions at Z about how to best support the most in-need communities across the Z station network. After analysing the index of deprivation, it was decided that additional funds would be donated to community groups across Kaikohe, Kaitāia and Kawerau, with local retailers working with staff to determine which organisations would be supported.

“It’s fantastic to be able to provide an uplift in support to Kaikohe Foodbank (Mid North Budgeting Services Trust) and Fresh Start Kaitaia at this time of the year. We’re pleased to be able to support these groups providing essential services in the Northland community through the Regional Boost initiative,’’ Z’s head of community & sustainability Abbie Bull said.

Kaikohe Foodbank provides budgeting and financial support services – including food assistance – in Kaikohe and surrounds. Chairwoman of the service, Lorraine Cochrane, said the funding will help at a time when their services are particularly in demand.

“The holiday period can be a particularly busy time of year for us, so the extra funding is particularly well timed. It will enable us to continue providing emergency food parcels at a time when we otherwise may have had to turn people away,” Cochrane said.

Likewise, Fresh Start 20/20 Family Services & Foodbank, which provided over 1653 food parcels feeding over 2377 adults and 2732 children in the year to March 2023, said demand was particularly high during the holiday season.

Manager Sophie Smith-Cressy said the service is a last resort for those in the area who are struggling to feed themselves and their families, and while it has consistent demand throughout the year, there was a peak over the summer season.

“Without a doubt this funding boost could not have come at a better time,” Smith-Cressy said.

Z retailer Clint Nel, who operates both the Kaitāia and Kaikohe Z service stations in Northland, said the donation was made before Christmas and was greatly appreciated by the organisations.

‘’The festive season is a time for reflection and giving back to those who may be facing difficulties. At Z, we understand the importance of community-led initiatives, especially during these challenging times. We are delighted to be in a position to contribute to work alongside community organisations, who do amazing mahi across Northland,’’ he said.



