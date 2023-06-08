A Givealittle page has been set up to help deaf Kerikeri bowler Craig McKeogh represent New Zealand at the World Bowls Championships in Edinburgh in August. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Deaf Kerikeri bowler Craig McKeogh has ticked off the first part of his ambitions for this year — getting selected to represent New Zealand at the World Bowls Championships in Edinburgh in August.

But now he needs the public’s help to get there to represent the Kerikeri Bowling Club and his country, with a fundraising effort by the club underway.

A Givealittle page — https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-local-deaf-kerikeri-lawn-bowler-at-world — has been set up to help raise $6000 towards the cost of getting McKeogh to Scotland.

The funds will be used for airfares, accommodation and team uniforms. If the target is not reached, McKeogh may well have to borrow to meet the shortfall.

It’s his first foray into representing his country and he will compete in the deaf section of the games. He’s proud to be representing the Kerikeri Bowling Club in Scotland, after previously being a member of clubs in Auckland before moving north a few years ago.

He’s pretty excited about the prospect of competing against the best deaf bowlers from around the world, after first getting into bowls about 23 years ago after mum Velda suggested the sport as a way to stay out of trouble and have some fun while meeting other people.

And McKeogh’s so pleased he took up her advice and is now getting in as much practice as possible ahead of the games, but there’s also the matter of raising enough money to get to Scotland. All those chosen have to pay their own way.

He said as well as giving him the opportunity to represent New Zealand, bowls had given him the chance to meet some wonderful people and make friends.

Coach and fellow Kerikeri Bowling Club member Jill Fraser said McKeogh had put in a tremendous effort to get selected and the club was supporting him to get to Scotland. It had a series of fundraisers planned, and was seeking sponsorship from local businesses.

It’s the first time the club has had a member picked to represent NZ in a world championships and Fraser said the club was incredibly proud of Craig, and the fact he will be representing it on a world stage.