Mold workplace assessor Jason King remembers her early days: “Jess was brought into Mold Logging and taken under the wing of the last skidder operator. He passed on a wealth of knowledge that set her up for success.”

Transitioning from Sydney to the New Zealand forests was a leap into the unknown, but she approached it with confidence.

“I just gave it a go. I thought, what have I got to lose?”.

Her family’s roots in trades made the shift feel almost instinctive, and although she had thrived in law enforcement, the stress of frontline duties weighed heavily on her. Now, she finds peace in a new rhythm.

Kaitāia’s Jess Winikere has won the 2024 Emerging Talent of the Year award at the Northland Forestry Awards.

“Anytime I miss the force, instead of yelling at people, I just yell at the trees. They don’t argue back.”

Joining Mold Logging, Winikere stepped into another male-dominated industry with an open mind and was pleasantly surprised by the welcoming environment she found.

“The guys would check in on me regularly. I felt good; the crews were easy to talk to. They’ve been supportive of my personal life and very accommodating. It was surprising, being a male-dominated industry, to see that people really cared.”

She acknowledges the industry’s challenges but appreciates the inclusive culture she has found.

“The experience has been really positive. I don’t feel like I need to behave a certain way around the guys - I still go out and get my nails done regularly and no one bats an eye.”

Winikere’s journey in the forestry sector began with the aim to become a skidder driver. With no prior experience in forestry, she set her sights on acquiring a skidder ticket. Guided by Competenz Forestry account manager Brent Heaslip and workplace assessor Jason King to explore the industry, she opted instead for a more in-depth qualification: the New Zealand Certificate in Forest Harvesting (Level 4).

“The apprenticeship really opened my eyes to what’s out there. It gave me an idea of all the roles, showed me what’s expected of my team and how I can support them by understanding the bigger picture.”

Heaslip has supported Winikere’s apprenticeship, offering regular visits and pastoral care. He is thrilled with her success and says she deserves the 2024 Emerging Talent of the Year award at the Northland Forestry Awards.

“Jess has shown great enthusiasm and work ethic. Operating a million-dollar machine is like second nature to her,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a woman. Other females have come through the system and are now foremen and team leaders in harvesting operations.”

Winikere echoed this sentiment, highlighting the diverse pathways within the industry. “The opportunities are endless. It’s a thriving industry with room for people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Looking ahead, she is excited to continue growing her knowledge and skills.

“I’m loving my time in the industry. I feel more confident, but I’m eager to keep learning. I hope my journey inspires others to explore forestry. There’s so much to gain from it.”



