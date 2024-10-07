Kaitāia’s Jess Winikere has won a major forestry award - Emerging Talent of the Year award at the Northland Forestry Award - after swapping a police career in Sydney to return to the Far North
Kaitāia’s Jess Winikere has swapped the concrete jungle of Sydney for a return to her hometown, and the switch has paid off after she won a major forestry award.
Winikerei has won the 2024 Emerging Talent of the Year award at the Northland Forestry Awards. However, her career hasn’t followed a traditional pathway into the forestry sector - when she moved to Sydney in her teenage years, her path seemed destined for the urban hustle.
With a background working for New South Wales Police, and experience in both medicine and psychology, Winikere was no stranger to navigating demanding environments.
The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic brought her back to Kaitāia with a new calling - being closer to family. However, her return wasn’t without its hurdles; finding a job in the Far North that valued her diverse background was challenging.
Conversations within her community opened up a unique opportunity. She learned that her dad’s best friend Frank Vujcich, was retiring from a skidder operator position at Mold Logging, a role ripe for someone with a fresh perspective.
Mold workplace assessor Jason King remembers her early days: “Jess was brought into Mold Logging and taken under the wing of the last skidder operator. He passed on a wealth of knowledge that set her up for success.”
Transitioning from Sydney to the New Zealand forests was a leap into the unknown, but she approached it with confidence.
“I just gave it a go. I thought, what have I got to lose?”.
Her family’s roots in trades made the shift feel almost instinctive, and although she had thrived in law enforcement, the stress of frontline duties weighed heavily on her. Now, she finds peace in a new rhythm.
“Anytime I miss the force, instead of yelling at people, I just yell at the trees. They don’t argue back.”
Joining Mold Logging, Winikere stepped into another male-dominated industry with an open mind and was pleasantly surprised by the welcoming environment she found.
“The guys would check in on me regularly. I felt good; the crews were easy to talk to. They’ve been supportive of my personal life and very accommodating. It was surprising, being a male-dominated industry, to see that people really cared.”
She acknowledges the industry’s challenges but appreciates the inclusive culture she has found.
“The experience has been really positive. I don’t feel like I need to behave a certain way around the guys - I still go out and get my nails done regularly and no one bats an eye.”
Winikere’s journey in the forestry sector began with the aim to become a skidder driver. With no prior experience in forestry, she set her sights on acquiring a skidder ticket. Guided by Competenz Forestry account manager Brent Heaslip and workplace assessor Jason King to explore the industry, she opted instead for a more in-depth qualification: the New Zealand Certificate in Forest Harvesting (Level 4).
“The apprenticeship really opened my eyes to what’s out there. It gave me an idea of all the roles, showed me what’s expected of my team and how I can support them by understanding the bigger picture.”
Heaslip has supported Winikere’s apprenticeship, offering regular visits and pastoral care. He is thrilled with her success and says she deserves the 2024 Emerging Talent of the Year award at the Northland Forestry Awards.
“Jess has shown great enthusiasm and work ethic. Operating a million-dollar machine is like second nature to her,” he said.