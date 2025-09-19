Advertisement
From Northland’s Bougainville fire to nuclear fallout: Navy diver reflects on decades underwater

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
6 mins to read

New Zealander Bill Peni has had a remarkable 50-year career as a Navy and commercial diver.

When the Capitaine Bougainville caught fire and began to sink off the Northland coast half a century ago, Navy diver Bill Peni was among a team dispatched to search for victims.

It was a mission that would leave a lasting mark on the then 23-year-old, whose underwater career eventually

