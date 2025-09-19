“We couldn’t see more than four inches in front of us,” Peni, now 73, recalled.

“We laid down a jackstay line and searched by feel. At one point, I thought I’d found a hand, but it grabbed me back. It was my dive partner.”

The abandoned Capitaine Bougainville on fire off Whananaki South, Northland, in 1975. Photo / Warren Spiers

He also mistook a seaweed-covered rock for a victim’s head.

The team spent a day combing the seabed near Whananaki but found no bodies.

Peni only recently learned through media coverage of the tragedy’s 50th commemoration the captain had survived, saying he’d like to meet him.

He said after leaving to refill their air tanks at Devonport the day of the search, the team wasn’t called back. He suspected disturbing rumours may have played a role.

“There were a couple of other boats operating in the area, also searching,” he said.

“We heard — and I don’t know if it was just a rumour — that someone had told locals there was a $100 bounty for any bodies recovered.”

Boats began turning up and trawling the bay with grapnels.

“We said, if this is going to happen, we’re out of here — the mess it would make and the danger to ourselves made it too risky."

The sea that claimed 16 passengers and crew from the Capitaine Bougainville during a storm in 1975 was calm when a crowd gathered at a hilltop monument for the 50th commemoration of the tragedy this year. Photo / Sarah Curtis

Toys laid as tributes under the Capitaine Bougainville memorial monument honoured the captain's three children - passengers on the ship with their mother - all of whom perished. Photo / Sarah Curtis

The psychological toll on Peni was heavy - as it was for many of his assignments.

In those early days, Navy divers like himself were responsible for underwater operations across the entire North Island — from customs inspections to body recoveries.

“We did everything,” he said. “Suicides, accidents, criminal investigations.”

Among the more notable criminal cases was a search of the Waikato River for the weapon used in the infamous Crewe murders case.

As a NZ Navy diver Bill Peni, was involved in searching the Waikato River for the weapon used in the Crewe murders.

A young Bill Peni (fourth from right with white stripe on hat) and his Navy colleagues gather round to receive cans of Raro - a gift from the Cook Islands for the crew of HMNZ Otago on their way to Mururoa in 1973. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Eventually, police developed their own dive teams.

In 1973, a 21-year-old Peni was among a dive team sent to Mururoa aboard the frigate HMNZS Otago.

The deployment was part of a diplomatic protest by the New Zealand Government against France’s nuclear testing in the South Pacific.

Prime Minister Norman Kirk had dispatched the HMNZS Otago followed by the HMNZS Canterbury to serve as “silent accusing witnesses with the power to bring alive the conscience of the world”.

The mission was symbolic — a peaceful but powerful stand against environmental and human harm. Kirk had assured the crew that the Government would look after them.

“They didn’t,” Peni said.

Very little was known about the harmful effects of nuclear radiation in the 1970s.

One of many French nuclear test explosions between 1966 and 1996 at Mururoa, French Polynesia. Photo / Getty Images

A 19-year-old crew member is silhouetted against a rising mushroom cloud, while aboard the HMNZ Otago at Mururoa, French Polynesia, in 1973.

Prime Minister Norman Kirk farewells the New Zealand frigate Otago from the Auckland Naval Base in 1973. The ship was travelling to Mururoa to protest French nuclear tests in the Pacific. Photo / NZME

He believes many of his shipmates have died from cancer or cancer-related illnesses, which successive Governments have refused to link to the tests.

University of Otago research has since shown a high number of cancers - such as prostate cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukaemia and skin cancers - were prevalent among Mururoa veterans.

“We were there for about a month and witnessed one test before the frigate Canterbury came and relieved us. They, and an Australian tanker, the HMAS Supply, also saw at least one test,” Peni said.

He recalled being inside the ship’s citadel during the detonation.

“When we came back outside, we could see the mushroom cloud. I’ve got photographs of it, taken by a press photographer onboard.”

Peni left the Navy as a petty officer in 1978 to pursue a career as a commercial diver. He worked on oil rigs and high-stakes recovery missions around the world. He lived in Dubai, Mexico, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and Australia before retiring to New Zealand.

During 2002 he was assigned to the gruesome aftermath of the China Airlines Flight CI611, which had disintegrated between Taipei and Hong Kong, killing all 225 on board.

They spent a month recovering bodies and aircraft parts requested by Boeing.

“It wasn’t pleasant,” he said, “but we just wanted to get people back to their families”.

A NZ Herald article from January 1992, about some of diver Bill Peni's harrowing experiences overseas.

Another assignment took him to Thailand aboard the Australian Tide, where he was supervising teams of divers living in a pressurised chamber that allowed them to work 12-hours shifts salvaging 800-year-old ceramics from the sea floor at a depth of about 60m.

Peni recounted that mission taking a turn when heavily armed Thai marine police boarded the ship.

“They threatened to sink us and to put us all in jail.”

Peni claimed the crew was forced to hand over an estimated $11.4 million or porcelain artefacts to ensure their release.

A few hours later they had a similar incident after being surrounded by seven Thai navy vessels.

On another job, while travelling from Timor to Singapore, the vessel he was on was boarded by pirates off the coast of Indonesia at 2am.

The crew was robbed and shots were fired but fortunately, everyone survived - especially fortunate given the reputation of pirates in the region for throwing crews overboard.

“I was hauled out of bed at gunpoint. They wanted our young Filipino chef’s wedding ring and he couldn’t get it off so they were going to cut his finger off.

“The captain couldn’t open the safe so they bludgeoned him.”

During the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, Peni was aboard a diving vessel en route to repair a pipeline off Iran when it was struck by an Exocet missile.

“The Iraqis had destroyed a major Iranian pipeline from Kharg Island. We were going to repair it and they got wind of who we were. They put a missile into us.”

Civilian and commercial vessels, such as oil tankers and support ships, were often caught in the crossfire.

Peni claimed an Australian man died and 12 others were injured.

“I managed to get away with it and was back at work five days later,” he said.

Peni’s retirement has not been without health issues that he suspects stem from his colourful working life. However, he doesn’t regret his chosen career: “Yeah, it was great!”

