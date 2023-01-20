Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Former PM urges Northlanders to ‘stop attacking people and argue the issues’ in lead up to election

Jenny Ling
By
4 mins to read
Damage done to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office last October. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley is urging the New Zealand public to “stop attacking people and start arguing the issues” in the lead-up to this year’s general election.

Shipley said abuse aimed at politicians

