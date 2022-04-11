There were some silky footballing skills on show at Kaikohe's Lindvart Park on Saturday

Football came to life in Kaikohe over the weekend with the community celebrating what Kaikohe Football Club president Sean White calls "the beautiful game".

A collaboration between Kaikohe FC, Oceania Football Confederation, New Zealand Football, Northern Football Federation and Māori Football Aotearoa to help bring football to the community, promote pride in the community and whanau ora drew around 100 people to Lindvart Park for four hours of fun and games.

White said the coming together of the various entities and community champions on Saturday was a resounding success with 65 children enjoying the chance to play football, shoot for goal, have a go at goalkeeping and learn new skills.

Kaikohe FC player Hone Fowler and soccer enthusiast Madison Macmillan

Following on from last weekend's Stafford Choat Plate Final win, White said the focus for Saturday was to bring the community together and break down barriers by showing that football is within reach of anyone wanting to play the game.

"We had goals and flags everywhere, pop up marquees, our trophy table, plenty of kai, giveaways, soccer games and goal-scoring competitions throughout the day," he said.

"It was a really special day for the children that was made possible through a bunch of passionate volunteers and people with technical knowledge of football. It was a really special buzz.

Luca Gundesen-Stewart about to strike the ball at Kaikohe's Lindvart park on Saturday.

"As the children and families started to arrive and the balls were being kicked around our sports helpers from the various federations were straight into it, supporting people having fun. Beat the keeper is always a crowd favourite. I mean who doesn't want to put the ball past senior goalies like myself and Danny.

"We are really appreciative of the generosity of local businesses who provided lots of giveaways, free nachos and sausages. After lunch, we finished off with a game of 'Walking Football' where Kaikohe Champions took on the Federation All Stars.''

Kaikohe Football Club president Sean White

Kaikohe even recruited Far North Mayor John Carter, while children from toddlers through to teenagers cheered, sang and supported from the sidelines as the final score ended up a draw - 1-1.

For White, it was a dream come true and clearly provided hope for tamariki, rangitahi and community.

Kaikohe FC youth keeper Noah Graham

"This has been seven years in the making and it will have etched great memories in people's minds. This footballing collaboration was a first for New Zealand and a real success story for an amazing community. I am just so thankful for the efforts of everyone who made it happen. We are now looking forward to a debrief and planning for our next event, so we can keep bringing football into the lives of even more people in our community and throughout Northland.

"I am really pleased for our club members and all involved because you could see the sense of pride and the breaking down of barriers and stereotypes for our next generation."