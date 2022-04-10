Jack Potter on attack for the Northland U17 development side.

Jack Potter on attack for the Northland U17 development side.

Participation in a pre-season tournament has given eight teams an opportunity to gauge where they sit ahead of the Northern Region Football competition.

Onerahi beat Kamo in penalty kicks in the women's seven-a-side at The Football Whanau Cup in Tikipunga Football Grounds on Saturday.

Tournament coordinator Mohammed Atiq turned up for Tikipunga.

The men's final was scheduled for late yesterday, too late for edition time to get the result. Five men's and three women's teams took part in the inaugural tournament, organised by the Whangārei City Rotary Club.

The club hopes to make the tournament an annual event.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham snapped the action from both days.