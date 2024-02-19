Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Football in the park is one of life’s simple pleasures: Kevin Page

Kevin Page
By
6 mins to read
As the whistle blew for the start, my previous playing days came flooding back. For the next 20 minutes or so I was 19 again — running, tackling, urging my teammates on. Photo / 123rf

As the whistle blew for the start, my previous playing days came flooding back. For the next 20 minutes or so I was 19 again — running, tackling, urging my teammates on. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

So, there I am last Sunday morning, walking the dog down at our local park.

As George and I went on our merry way, him excitedly smelling every blade of grass and me in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate