Sonny Shelford is among several recreational divers who say dredging needs to be banned while diving for scallops should be permitted. Photo / Supplied

Sonny Shelford is among several recreational divers who say dredging needs to be banned while diving for scallops should be permitted. Photo / Supplied

Scallops could soon be off the menu for Northlanders after a proposal to fully or partially ban harvesting of the popular kaimoana.

Fisheries New Zealand have launched a public consultation that proposes several measures to conserve the decreasing population of scallops in Northland.

One option suggests a total ban on all commercial and recreational harvesting targeting Whangārei Harbour for at least three years.

According to Fisheries, the iconic New Zealand shellfish species, which are "highly valued by tangata whenua and recreational fishers", show a decline in the biomass, which indicates that the population can't withstand current catching limits.

As at July last year, Whangārei Harbour is a gazetted rohe moana under the management of hapū Ngāti Kahu, Parawhau, Ngāti Tu and Patuharakeke.

Riki Solomon, tangata kaitiaki for Terenga Paraoa Rohe Moana for Ngāti Tu, said Whangārei Harbour was one of the last remaining areas in New Zealand that is still open for recreational harvesting and if that was to be maintained for future generations, the scallop population needs to be protected.

"The population has come under immense pressure. Niwa, who conducted a survey last year, said if we don't act now the scallops will be gone."

Solomon said a rise in Northland's population coupled with increased recreational diving as well as environmental factors have diminished the shellfish numbers.

Dredging is also believed to have a dramatic impact on the species; however, there is no scientific research to show which factors are most harmful to the shellfish population.

"We have an opportunity to save this resource for future generations to a point where scallops are in excess again.

"From tangata whenua point of view, it's been a resource to sustain ourselves. We recognise that there is a population in Whangārei that takes interest in this and as we manage the rohe of the Whangārei marina, we want to sustain the scallop population for everyone."

Divers are allowed to hand collect 20 scallops a day with a minimum size of 100mm. Photo / NZME

Solomon volunteers as a Fisheries officer and has spoken to many commercial and recreational divers over the years.

He says many were aware that scallop numbers are declining but no one has volunteered to stop harvesting. Implementing regulations was the only way forward.

"It would be wonderful for hapū to implement a rāhui to manage the population but I guarantee you people wouldn't observe it."

Fisheries are considering three options, one of which would prohibit scallop collection in all of Northland.

In their consultation paper it says, while Fisheries are recognising that limiting the harvest is likely to be sustainable, a "full closure would provide the maximum opportunity for recovery to a level where utilisation could again be sustained".

The ban would be in place for at least three years and then go under review.

The closure would not extend to customary fishing and would also still allow for tangata kaitiaki/tiaki to take their allocated amount of scallops.

Fisheries acknowledged that this option would impact all fishers "significantly".

Commercial fishing is only allowed off Bream Bay coast and capped at 10 tonnes a year. The total catch limit is 7.5t for recreational and 7.5t for customary purposes. A 5t mortality rate is also taken into account.

Sonny Shelford has been a recreational diver and diving instructor at the Whangārei Harbour for over 20 years and proposes changes to dredging regulations rather than a ban.

"Dredging rips off the beds and collects undersized scallops. The fishers put them back but where are they going to regenerate?"

Shelford said it was about collecting scallops responsibly and avoiding beds if they are juvenile or appear over-harvested.

Divers are allowed to hand-collect 20 scallops a day with a minimum size of 100mm, which they are to measure underwater before harvesting them. This should continue to be allowed, according to Shelford.

He believes Covid-19 and associated lockdowns have given the scallop population time to regenerate. This could indicate that a shortened season could sustain recreational scallop harvesting.

Paratene Pehi, a former diving instructor from Whangārei, agrees with Shelford that dredging caused significant damage:

"It always made me angry because it was so obvious that dredges scour and rip up the ocean floor. They cause so much damage that can take years to repair.

"I saw most divers stick to the limits but there were always some who 'raped' the sea."

A reduced season, along with changes to the catch limits and areas, are on the cards.

Option two of the Fisheries proposal would close all scallop fishing except for recreational take by hand-gathering at Smugglers Bay and Urquharts Bay at the entrance of Whangārei Harbour, and be capped at 1t a year.

Dredging would be prohibited.

Sonny Shelford has been diving in the Whangārei Harbour for more than 20 years. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, option three would ban commercial and recreational dredging but allow other recreational harvesting without changes to the catch limit.

Because there is no viable alternative to dredging scallops for commercial vessels, it's a de facto ban for all commercial harvest.

"The review of catch limits in Northland [...] is part of our regular twice-yearly review of fish stock management settings to ensure ongoing sustainability," acting director of Fisheries management Tiffany Bock said.

"We use the best available scientific information to determine how fish stocks are faring and what course of action should be taken.

"If the evidence tells us that more fish can be sustainably caught, then we look at increasing the catch limits so everyone can benefit from the fisheries.

"However, if the information shows the opposite, we propose reducing the catch limits to take fishing pressure off the stocks."

Bock said there were no provisions for compensation under the Fisheries Act when dealing with sustainability measures for a fishery.

"However, depending on what decision is made – we would work closely with the fishing industry.

"First Mate, a fishery support trust that supports the health and wellbeing of people working in the seafood sector, is available to affected fishers."

The closing date for the consultation is February 8.