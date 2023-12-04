A fireworks ban is in place in parts of the Far North to reduce the risks of a wild fire as the region dries. This bush fire at Kaimaumau, in the Far North in January, 2021, covered hundreds of hectares and burnt for months

Northland is heading for a dry summer, with drought and total fire bans possible - and a firework ban already in place - as the El Niño weather pattern takes hold.

The Niwa Climate Summary predicts temperatures in Northland between December and the end of February will be warmer and drier than normal, with a real risk of drought developing across the region.

Summer air pressure is forecast to be above normal north of New Zealand and below normal south of the country. This is expected to cause more northwesterly quarter winds than normal for the season as a whole. Spells of warm, humid conditions are likely during December in Northland.

As well, the predicted Big Dry will increase the chance of wildfires in the region, particularly in the Far North, which is at high risk.

With dry conditions likely to worsen, fireworks are now banned in the Ahipara township and surrounds, on the Karikari Peninsula, and at Ripiro Beach until further notice.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) Northland district manager, Wipari Henwood, said lighting fireworks in the hot, dry, and windy conditions expected this summer would create a very high risk of fire.

‘’Wind can easily carry sparks and embers from fireworks large distances into dry vegetation.”

Northland has had a number of serious wildfires caused by fireworks in the past and banning all fireworks in these areas under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act will lessen the risk, he said.

Firefighter Jone Macilai on the fire front at a wildfire at Kaimaumau, in the Far North, in January 2022

The firework ban encompasses Ahipara township and surrounds; the Karikari Peninsula between Tahanga Rd, State Highway 10, Te Aurere Rd, and the coastline between Te Aurere Rd and Tahanga Rd; and Aranga Beach, Omamari, Baylys Beach, and Glinks Gully - the Ripiro Beach area.

It will also extend along the coast from Maunganui Bluff in the north, around the southern tip of Pouto Peninsula to Pouto Point, then inland 2 kilometres from the water’s edge.

“I also encourage people to go to checkitsalright.nz before lighting any type of fire anywhere over summer, to check they are allowed to in the current fire season, and for any other risk reduction advice,” Henwood said.

While there had been plenty of rain in recent months, strong winds quickly dried the ground out and the Far North and Mangawhai were already at risk of having total fire bans imposed, due to the conditions.

The Far North and Mangawhai were also the most likely areas to first experience a drought this summer, with soil moisture levels particularly low in both areas.

‘’Right now, there’s no fire ban, but we are seeing things change very rapidly around Mangawhai and the Far North, and it doesn’t take much for things to go back up to an extreme danger.

We anticipate that the Far North and Mangawhai would likely be the first (to possibly face total fire bans),” Henwood said.

But people can still do their bit to prevent fires from starting and spreading.

‘’Make sure your lawns are mown, and have an escape plan ready for if there is a wildfire. Don’t stack inflammable material, such as firewood, next to a structure. Also, if rural, make sure your Rapid Number is visible and that there is good access to the driveway.

“And make sure your gutters are clean. Materials that gather in gutters can dry out and become a big fire risk from embers, which could then set them on fire.’’

There have been a number of total fire bans in the Far North in the past decade and some big wildfires, particularly at Kaimaumau.



